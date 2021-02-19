Pressure on for ACS

The pressure is on the Coca Cola Games defending girl’s champion Adi Cakobau School heading into the Zone meet and the Fiji Finals.

Only a handful of athletes from the 2019 winning team are still with the school as some have moved on for further studies.

Athletics Coach, Antonio Rabualiku, says the onus is on the younger athletes to showcase their potential.

However, he says this is a challenge as most of them have not experienced national level competition.

“The thing is we have our juniors and sub-juniors that haven’t run in the Coca Cola games in anytime because of the pandemic last year and this year should be the first time for them. So, this is a big challenge for us to make sure they step up to the level that we expect them to be.”

The school held its inter-house meet over the weekend and have identified their athletes for the Triple N zone.

Rabualiku says they will take one step at a time, focusing on defending their zone title before turning focus to the Fiji Finals.