Pre-season training is key says Bulikiobo

Former Sprint Queen Makelesi Bulikiobo believes prior preparation is key to any athlete’s success especially in national events like the Coca Cola games.

Bulikiobo says this is something that sets athletes during her time from current competitors.

She says at her time pre-season and consistency in training was a must resulting in records being set with some still standing to date.

Currently a FASANOC Sports Development Officer/OSEP Coordinator, Bulikiobo says this is a factor that coaches must consider.

“I think it goes back to the preparation. We as athletes at that time, we were preparing during the off-season so we were consistent athletes. This time, this is something I would urge coaches to re-look at and get the athletes to do off-season training.”

She says if this is adopted again by coaches, Fiji will no doubt produce some of the best young athletes in the region.

The 43-year-old is excited for the commencement of the Fiji Finals which starts on the 22nd and ends on the 24th of this month.