Positive drug test for USA’s fastest woman

Team USA may be without its sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson at the Tokyo Olympic Games after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

Richardson qualified for the Olympics after a scintillating run in the 100m event at the US Olympic trials last week where she registered a time of 10.86 seconds.

However, according to US media reports, Richardson’s performance has been disqualified after she tested positive for a prohibited substance.

It’s being reported that the 21-year-old didn’t use steroids but was facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive to marijuana.

Richardson won hearts around the world after revealing her biological mother had passed away in the days leading into the Olympic trials.

The Olympic Games starts on the 23rd of this month.