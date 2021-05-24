Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4 % of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |
Full Coverage

Athletics

Positive drug test for USA’s fastest woman

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:00 pm
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson [Source: Fox Sports]

Team USA may be without its sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson at the Tokyo Olympic Games after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

Richardson qualified for the Olympics after a scintillating run in the 100m event at the US Olympic trials last week where she registered a time of 10.86 seconds.

However, according to US media reports, Richardson’s performance has been disqualified after she tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s being reported that the 21-year-old didn’t use steroids but was facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive to marijuana.

Richardson won hearts around the world after revealing her biological mother had passed away in the days leading into the Olympic trials.

The Olympic Games starts on the 23rd of this month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.