Points system will also determine nomination

Points system will also be a determining factor for Athletics Fiji in nominating the athlete for the lone universality spot in athletics towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Points earned during Permit Meets by both Mustafa Fall and Banuve Tabakaucoro adds to their overall standings in International rankings.

Athletics Fiji Chief Developing Officer Antonio Rabualiku says points system will be the next criteria if both of the athletes fail to qualify for the Olympics by merit.

Rabualiku says although the two athletes have improved drastically on their performances, they will have to strictly follow the selection criteria.

Both athletes have been advised to continue their individual training in their respective homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.