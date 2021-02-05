Organizers anticipate better results a year off

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Coca Cola Games, organizers are anticipating good results.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Vuli Waqa says although the pandemic affected the school calendar last year, athletes were still able to do individual training.

Waqa says the Fiji finals will showcase quality results.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a possibility of it improving much better than 2019 even though there wasn’t any competition in 2020 because some schools were training quietly behind the scenes all preparing for when everything is going to be lifted, so its lifted for 2021”

Waqa also confirms there will be a change to the Girls 1500 meters event, in previous years this was done in an open grade but this year it will be in divisions.

The Coca Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium from 22nd-24th of April.