One more trial to go for Athletics Fiji

Two trials down with one more to go as Athletics Fiji races against time to finalize its squad for the Pacific Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games is scheduled for the 17th of June in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

Athletics Fiji development manager Antonio Raboiliku says although some competitors have been confirmed, the criteria is still to complete three trials.

Raboiliku says this is so that athletes can pick their best times and distances.

“You know like Banuve and top athletes so for them hitting those times they’ve already qualified and we’ll just look at the other criteria’s with the other two trials already”.

Athletics Fiji is looking to take 30 athletes to the Pacific Mini Games in June.

As it is, top athletes such as Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro and long-distance runner Yeshnil Karan have their spots secured.

The final team will be selected next month.