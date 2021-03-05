Olympic Games "safe and secure" says IOC president

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has reaffirmed that the Olympic Games will go ahead as scheduled.

Bach said the games are “safe and secure” and will happen this year.

The German said it was no longer a question of whether the Games would take place this summer but how they would be held.

The Olympics were postponed last summer as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Bach adds the IOC is working with its Japanese partners to make the postponed Olympic Games a safe manifestation of peace, solidarity, and resilience of humankind in overcoming the pandemic.

World Athletics President Lord Coe said earlier this year that the Games may have to take place behind closed doors.

The former chief executive of the London 2012 Olympics said it was “unlikely” that the Tokyo Games would take place this summer.

[Source: BBC]