Obstacles fails to hamper grandmother’s support

Despite being confined to a wheelchair for the past few years, this has not stopped 75-year-old Merelita Rokowaqa from coming to support her grandchildren at every athletics competition.

The Naitutu, Tailevu native, was amongst the hundreds of spectators at ANZ Stadium in Suva to support her three grandchildren who represented Sacred Heart College in Nasese.

Rokowaqa who resides in Tacirua Heights, says it’s not about winning but more about the support and love she has her family.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokowaqa had done this for her two daughters and she says it was fitting that she did it for her parents as well.

Her three grandchildren are Taniela Bueta, Reijeli Tuitoga and Joana Tuitoga.