No transgender athletes in girls division for Coke Games: Sports Minister

The Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar Bala has made it clear that only biological females will participate in the girls division at the Coca Cola Games.

Bala met with Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Executives this morning including Secretary Vuli Waqa, President Marika Uluinaceva and sponsors representative Lawrence Tikaram.

Also part of the meeting was the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Maritino Nemani.

Minister Bala says the physical differences between the two biological genders are too disparate and we need a level playing field.

The President of the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association will inform all schools of this decision.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Coca Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium from the 16th-18th of April.