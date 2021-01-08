No medals if Coke Games scheduled later

Athletics Fiji is worried that participants in the 2021 Coca Cola Games won’t receive medals if the event is delayed any further.

Organizers have over the years ordered medals from overseas and the hold-up from the Education Ministry means there may not be enough time to place the order.

The decision on whether the 2021 Coke Coca Games will proceed lies with the Education Ministry.

Federation President Vuli Waqa says having the games back can bring a bit of normalcy to students.

“I really don’t know when we will get our reply at the moment I am getting a bit worried because of the logistics. Our medals are normally brought from overseas and any further delay would probably mean that if we do have the Coca-Cola games for 2021, there won’t be any medal presented.”

In the meantime, Athletics Fiji will continue with its weekly competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.