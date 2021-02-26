New winner in QVS inter-house

Verata House is the new winner of the Queen Victoria School inter-house which ended at Nukuvuto ground in Tailevu today.

The Blues dethroned 2019 champion Bau with 16 gold, 10 silver and six bronze.

Bau and Rewa both won 14 gold medals and seven silver each.

However, Bau edged Rewa in the bronze medal count.

Bau secured 12 bronze while Rewa claimed eight.

Tovata finished in fourth place with 7 gold.

With the departure of some key athletes, QVS is left to look for new talent that could potentially represent them in the Zone and Coca Cola Games.

QVS finished second in the 2019 Tailevu Zone with four gold compared to 42 won by champions Ratu Kadavulevu School.

School Principle Ratu Joseva Gavidi says the goal this year is to improve from where they left off in 2019.

A number of elite athletes have completed their year 13 and have left with hopes now lying on the new athletes.