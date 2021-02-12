New talent identified at Natabua Inter-house

Competition level at the Natabua High School Inter-house is getting tougher as it approaches the final events of the day.

Houses are out to take down reigning champions Venus House.

Principal Virendra Sharma says he is pleased with the level of competition in the past two days.

He says maximum participation of students has led to a few surprising results.

“The school is very happy we have identified a few new talents over the past two days. And we are working towards preparing them better than last year”.

Sharma says results will be released after the competition is over.

The finals are now underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.