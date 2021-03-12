Home

Athletics

New records set in Lautoka Zone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 9:08 am

Three records were broken yesterday at the Lautoka Zone competition in Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The first record was broken by Yasawa High School’s Ulamila Vasu who ran a time of 5 minutes and 52.12 seconds in the junior girls division 1,500m.

Vasu broke the old time of 6 minutes and 03.79 seconds set last year by Makereta Vamela

The second record was in the intermediate girl’s 1500m event, this was broken by Vesi Ranadi who ran a time of 5 minutes and 44.68 seconds.

Ranadi broke the old time of 6 minutes and 02.71 seconds set by Vani Batakinikini.

The third record was broken by Natabua High School’s Netani Kepa in the sub-junior discus event.

Kepa threw a distance of 28.21 metres breaking the old record of 27.54 metres set by Mohammed Ahmed last year.

More records are expected to be broken on the second day of the competition.

