Newcomers out to make their mark

Mua-I-Ra Methodist College will feature for the first time at the Lautoka Zone competition currently being held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After just registering as a school last year, the school is bringing in about 20 athletes.

Yasawa North Secondary School is back into the Lautoka Zone after a lapse of a few years.

Article continues after advertisement

690 athletes will be part of the Lautoka Zone competition which will begin later this morning.

11 schools around the Lautoka vicinity are at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Chief Guest at the competition, Divisional Commissioner Western Mesake Ledua encourages athletes to strive for the best during the two-day event.