Navula shares passion with Nadi Jets

Giving athletes a platform to grow in athletics is the ultimate goal of former runner and current Nadi Jets coach Ilisapeci Navula.

Now the President of Nadi Athletics Association, Navula says athletics has always been her passion and she’s dedicating her time in helping current athletes reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Navula adds she started her own club in 2017 with less than 10 athletes, the youngest being an 8-year-old.

“I was an athlete during my time but i didn’t go up to the level that these athletes that I’m training right now have reached. For me it’s a passion so seeing the talents in my kids, i saw myself in my kids and that’s where my passion developed for the sport.”

The association has surpassed the membership numbers that it started with and Navula says its aim is to have its athletes compete in regional and international meets including the Olympics.

Navula also faced challenges having to use her own money to help fund the kids including paying for their bus fares and providing lunch.

The former Saint Joseph Secondary School student says she wouldn’t have it any other way as she wants to see her athletes succeed.

Navula is the mother of Adi Cakobau School sprinters Filomena and Kinisimere Navula.

She competed in the 100, 200 and 4x100m while in primary school but couldn’t continue with this in high school due to an injury.