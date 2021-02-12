Navuga wins second gold in100m girls final

Naomi Navuga has done it again beating her own record she had set earlier in the Senior Girls 100m final at the Triple N Zone today.

Navuga clocked a time of 12.44 beating her own record of 12.72 earlier in the day.

The Adi Cakobau Sprint Queen will be a favorite in the upcoming Fiji Finals.

Meanwhile, Lelean Memorial School will be taking the blue ribbon title after Anare Sailo surprised the crowd with a quick finish at the Triple N Zone competition today.

Sailo ran a time of 10.61 seconds in the Senior Boys 100m final.

Sailo ran a time of 11.37 in the heats earlier in the day.

The 400m final is now underway.