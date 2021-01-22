National athletes hopeful Coke Games will continue

As the Ministry of Education is yet to make a decision on the 2021 Coca-Cola Games, national athletes are hopeful that the games will continue.

Pacific sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro says after the lockdown period last year, many school students attended the Athletics Fiji competitions.

He says this was a good sign for the sport as it showed the high number of interests in the development level.

“As we know not many students excel in the classroom, this could be a way out for them not only in athletics but in rugby as well so we’d like to see things return to normal and I personally feel like the game should carry on but it’s always safety first and at the end of the day the decision lies with the government”.

However, Tabakaucoro says they understand that the education ministry will have the final say.

Most of the students that are part of Athletics Fiji weekly competitions are also vying for a spot to take part in Coke Games, if it goes ahead.