Natabua maintains lead

Natabua High School as expected is leading in the boys division at the Lautoka Zone after day one of competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Natabua has bagged 16 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In second place is Lautoka Muslim College with 2 gold and 4 bronze medals.

Closely behind in third is Drasa Secondary School with 2 gold medals.

In the girls division, defending champions Jasper Williams High School has secured first place with 12 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In second place is Natabua High School with 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Securing third place is Central College Lautoka with 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals.