Natabua High School confident of a good outing at the Coca Cola Games

Natabau High School Principal John Iroa is confident their athletes will put up a good performance and challenge in this year’s Coca Cola Games.

Commenting on the athletes’ performance in their school’s inter-house meet, Iroa says this year Natabua will be a force to reckon with.

“We will be a force to reckon with, we did two years ago and we’ll not stop short there. We’ll always keep coming back. So our aim is to go and compete, give our best and enjoy.”

Article continues after advertisement

Stamping their mark in the athletics arena in 2017 after winning the overall Boys Championship, Natabua will be looking to make history again this year.

Meanwhile, the 100 meters senior boys’ event will be interesting to watch with last year’s gold medalist Kolinio Radruru, Natabua’s Nemani Mudreilagi and Marist Brother’s sprinter Lasarusa Senibale to compete for the ‘blue ribbon’ title.

The Lautoka zone will be held on the 6th to the 7th of March at Churchill Park.

The nationals meet will be held on April 16 to 18 at ANZ Stadium in Suva.