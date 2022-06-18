Natabua and Jasper retain zone title

Natabua High School (left), and Jasper Williams High School. [Source: 2Day FM Fiji/ Facebook]

Natabua High School and Jasper Williams High School remain the king and queen of the Coca Cola Lautoka Zone.

Natabua retained its title as the boys champion after bagging 35 gold, 23 silver, and 11 bronze medals, while Central College came second with four gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Pandit Vishnu Deo Memorial College is third with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Jasper Williams High School lead the girls division with 22 gold, 23 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

Natabua is in second place with 14 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals, while Central College is in third place with four gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.