Natabua and Jasper lead Lautoka Zone

Natabua High School still leads in the boys division while Jasper Williams High School leads in the girls division at the Lautoka Zone competition at Churchill Park.

The defending champions in the boys division has secured 8 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In second place is Drasa Secondary School with 2 gold.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute settles for third with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

In the girls division, Jasper leads with 6 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Lautoka Central College is in second place with 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

In third place is Natabua High School with 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.