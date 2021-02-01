Namosi to field more than 40 athletes for Cokes

Namosi Secondary School will be fielding a record number of 44 athletes in the Coca Cola Games at the end of this month.

This is the largest squad that the Namosi based school will be taking to the Fiji finals.

Hoping to dominate in the girls division, Namosi is hoping to have a repeat of their performance in the Suva Zone 1 competition where they claimed the girl’s title.

Namosi manager Iobe Tokisalili says to achieve this, they must be able to commit to their training and have faith in themselves.

“The most important part for the athlete’s in-order for them to come and participate well in the Coca Cola Games, they will have to participate well in the training at school. Have the struggle and the patience and have faith in their own selves to take part in the Cokes.”

Namosi will be one of the top contenders in the girl’s division during the Coke Games from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.