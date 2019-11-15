Namosi Secondary School creates history

Namosi Secondary School has created history in the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet after scooping the girl’s title for the first time.

Namosi won 11 Gold, 9 Silver and 2 bronze medals to win the girls title.

Long distance champion Salome Vakatawabai and Koleta Tubailagi won 3 Gold medals each for Namosi.

Team Manager Atunaisa Waqaicelua says they did not expect the win.

“Yes this is the first time, we did not expect that to happen we came here, we take this game today as a mini-game to the Fiji finals. As we usually know that most of the time there are bigger schools which take part and the events, we only take part in a few events.”

Ballentine Secondary came in second with 9 Gold, 15 Silver and 15 Bronze.

And Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna was 3rd with 7 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze.

Meanwhile in the Boys division, Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna retained their title with a total of 16 Gold, 18 Silver and 4 Bronze.

Dudley High School, second with 10 Gold, 4 silver and 5 Bronze.

Nasinu Secondary School finished in third place, with 7 Gold, 8 Silver and 1 Bronze.