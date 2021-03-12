Namosi Secondary leads Suva Zone 1

Namosi Secondary School is currently dominating at the Suva Zone One competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

They lead the girls division with 5 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In second place is Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 4 gold and 2 silver.

In third place is Ballentine Memorial School with 1 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

In the boys division, Namosi Secondary School has 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

In second place are defending boys champions Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In third place is Sacred Heart College with 2 gold, 1 silver and no bronze medals.