Athletics
Namosi Secondary leads Suva Zone 1
March 17, 2021 12:28 pm
Namosi Secondary School is currently dominating at the Suva Zone One competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
They lead the girls division with 5 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.
In second place is Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 4 gold and 2 silver.
In third place is Ballentine Memorial School with 1 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.
In the boys division, Namosi Secondary School has 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.
In second place are defending boys champions Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.
In third place is Sacred Heart College with 2 gold, 1 silver and no bronze medals.
