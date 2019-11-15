Namosi Secondary dominates 1500m finals

Namosi Secondary School dominated the 1500 meters events at the Suva Zone 1 athletics meet which started at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Namosi won four of the eight gold medals on offer today after claiming two in the boys and another two in the girls division.

Makario Uluvucu took out the sub-junior boy’s gold while Salome Vakatawabai won the intermediate girls category and Esava Williams finished first in the intermediate boys division before Koleta Tubailagi wrapped the day up for Namosi with a gold in the senior girls.

Ballantine Memorial School won the sub-junior and junior 1500 meters with Adi Salote Caginitoba and Ateca Rotabua winning gold.



Ateca Rotabua after winning gold in 1500m junior girls.

Nasinu Secondary Schools Tevita Koli won a gold medal in the junior boys 1500 meters and Suka Kotobalavu claimed the senior boys gold for John Wesley College.

The Suva Zone 1 meet continues tomorrow from 8am and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Girls Division Medal Tally after day 1

Boys Division Medal Tally after day 1