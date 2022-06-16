Namosi leads Suva Zone 1

Namosi Secondary made a clean sweep in the 1500 metre events in the Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 meet this afternoon at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Marisela Kalokalosere won the sub junior girls 1500 metre, clocking a time of 6 minutes and 4 seconds.

Iosefo Tuvere clocked a time of 5 minutes and 10 seconds to win gold in the sub junior boy’s event.

Talica Nataro clocked 5 minutes and 35 seconds to win gold in the junior girls event, Sitiveni Patrick clocked 5 minutes and 1 second in the junior Boys.



Talica Nataro won gold in junior girls 1500m.

In the inter girls 1500 meter event, Ana Nairabelevu clocked 6 minutes while Marika scooped gold for inter boys event clocking 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

Salome Vakatabawai clocked 5 minutes and 35 seconds to win gold in the senior girl’s event while Iowane Viani won the senior boys 1500 meter event clocking 4 minutes and 26 seconds.

The games resumes tomorrow at 8.30am with the 3000 meters finals.

Namosi Secondary School leads the girls and boys unofficial medal tally in the Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Suva Zone 2 Medal Tally