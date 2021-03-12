Namosi extends lead in Suva Zone 1 medal tally

Namosi Secondary School has extended its lead on both the girls and boys Suva Zone 1 medal tally.

This follows the conclusion of the 3000 meters open events at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Namosi won the gold medals in both events.

Roela Kaloumaira finished first in the girls event with a time of 12:22:16 seconds.

Ateca Rotabua of Ballantine Memorial School was second and Vitalina Radidinisiwa of Namosi Secondary came in third.

It was a clean sweep in the boys division for Namosi with Iowane Viani coming in first, Christopher Tikolutu in second place and William Esava was third.

Viani clocked 10:34:03 seconds and plans to go a step further in the Coca Cola Games.

NSS dominated the girls division scooping a total of 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze in the 1500 metres finals.

In the boys division, Namosi leads with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.