Nakasi testing the waters in Suva Zone 1

Nakasi High School athletes in a briefing session at the Coca-Cola Suva Zone 1 meet.

Nakasi High School which is part of the Triple N Zone are participating at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 as an invitational side.

With the Triple N Zone initially postponed weeks ago, the school asked the Suva Zone 1 organizers to be part of the meet.

But with the Triple N Zone back on, the school has not withdrawn from its participation in today’s meet.

Zone delegate Solomoni Tuipelehaki says the school wants to expose its athletes and give them time to get into competition mode.

“I think they are bringing in 92 athletes to our zone this year, just to try and gauge their performance before the Coca Cola Games in August.”

Tuipelehaki says the school will not be counted in the medal tally as it is just an invitational team.

The Suva Zone 1 is currently underway at the ANZ Stadium.

Namosi Secondary School leads in the boys and girls division with a total of 8 gold medals.

The final will commence at 1.10pm.