Nakasi athletics to form association soon

More athletics associations is expected to be up and running next season.

Athletics Fiji had its last meet of the 2022 season yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva with associations such as Nadi maintaining the momentum they had set during the start of the year.

Development Officer and national coach Albert Miller says establishing associations has been a long part of their plan in keeping the sport alive.

“Interestingly enough, we have a few new associations that are coming up, the latest being Nakasi. We’ve received all their paperwork yesterday and we are hoping by next year they’ll be up and running.”

Miller says Athletics Fiji was previously focused on various clubs but it has changed its stance on establishing associations as they believe this will encourage more competitions and bring in the numbers that they need.

Nausori, Nadi, Sigatoka, Levuka, Taveuni and one in Vanuabalavu are among a few associations registered with Athletics Fiji.

The 2023 season is expected to start in the second week of January.