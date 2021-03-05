Naitukinivalu wins first gold at Triple N Zone

National rep Vilimaina Naitukinivalu claimed the first gold medal at the Triple N Zone at the ANZ Stadium this afternoon.

Naitukinivalu won gold in the open girls 3000 meters for Naitasiri Secondary School.

She ran a time of 11.55.13 seconds.

The year 12 student ran for Fiji in the 5000 meters at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Nanise Vakacegu of Adi Cakobau School settled for silver and Paulini Latileta of Sila Central High School won bronze.

In the open boys 3000 meters, Nacanieli Mohan won gold for Lomaivuna High School with a time of 10:38:90 seconds.

James Niukula of Wainimala Secondary School was second and Alifereti Kuli of Waidina Secondary School finished in third place.

The Triple N Zone continues tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium with the 1500 meters starting at 8:30am.

You can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.