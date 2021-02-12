Naitasiri and Wainimala Secondary leads medal tally

Naitasiri Secondary School is currently ahead of defending champions Adi Cakobau School at the Triple N Zone competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva

Naitaisiri Secondary School leads the girl’s division with two gold, one silver, and a bronze medal.

In second place is defending champion Adi Cakabau School with one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Wainimala Secondary School is in third place with one gold and one bronze medal.

In the boy’s division, Wainimala Secondary leads with two gold and two silver

Lomaivuna High School is in second place with two gold and one bronze medal.

In third place is Waidina Secondary School with one gold and three bronze medals.