Naikelekelevesi approached by some schools

National 800 meters record holder and former Fiji athletics rep, Isireli Naikelekelevesi may join his ex-team mates soon.

However, Naikelekelevesi will not be running competitively but sharing his knowledge with young athletes may be the next step for him.

With the Coca Cola Games just around the corner, the Pacific Games gold medalist is expected to join some schools coaching team.

Naikelekelevesi says it’ll be good to impart his experience to our upcoming athletes.

“I have friends calling me already that they want me to help them with the children and some of the schools as well, most of my ex-teammates, they are coaches in a lot of schools in Fiji, they’ve approached me to come over and see them and maybe help each other out”.

The former national rep featured in Athletics Fiji’s first 2021 competition two weeks ago.