Nahehevia’s Raivau chases 800m gold

Mesulame Raivau [right] with Jokaveti Ceiwa

It’s been four years since Nahehevia Secondary School long-distance runner Mesulame Raivau last competed at the Coca-Cola Games.

One of the medal hopefuls for the Navosa-based school, Raivau has switched to the middle distance at this year’s Coke Games, with the aim of taking a gold medal back to the highlands of Navosa.

After winning bronze at the 2018 meet in the 1500-metre sub-junior grade, Raivau wanted to return the year after with the hopes of winning gold, but the school wasn’t able to send any athlete due to financial constraints.

Article continues after advertisement

He says having the games back this year will be an opportunity for him to try something new.

“I am really happy to be back, this has been a long time coming for me, because the last time I took part in the Cokes was in 2018 as a sub junior, and now I am back to win gold in the 800 metre.”

The support from Raivau family has been immense, even though they won’t be there with him at the Stadium, he says he will make them proud.

“Before I left, my dad told me that though he won’t be there physically to cheer him on, but that will not deter my quest to win a medal. Nothing is impossible when the heart is willing.”

This is the first time for nine of the 24 athletes to set foot in Suva and they’re relishing every moment of it.