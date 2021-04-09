Nagoneqa hopes the switch from long distance will pay off 

Timoci Nagoneqa, is hoping his switch from long distance to short distance event this year will pay off as he prepares for next week’s Coca-Cola Games.

The Penang Sangam High School sprinter represented the school in the 400m and 800m event during the 2019 Coke Games, but failed to bag any medal.

This year, the Ra native took on the challenge to try out for the blue ribbon event, and much to his surprise he came out first in the Tavua/Nadarivatu/ Ra Secondary Schools zone competition.

The 18-year-old knows the Fiji Finals will be a whole new ball game all together.

“400m I came third but I didn’t qualify for the finals but in the 800 I came fifth. In 2019 master told me to switch because I was a short distance runner so I did.”

Timoci Nagoneqa clocked a personal best of 10.8 seconds during their zone competition last month.

Nagoneqa believes one of his top contenders at the Coke Games which begins next Wednesday will be Suva Grammar School sprinter Tevita Sokiveta.