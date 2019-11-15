Home

Athletics

Mustafa Fall keeping me on my toes says Tabakaucoro

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 6:10 am

Pacific Games gold medalist Banuve Tabakaucoro says shot-put champion Mustafa Fall is keeping him on his toes as they vie for the lone Athletics Fiji universality spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tabakaucoro says he is thankful to have an elite athlete to challenge him.

The 27-year-old sprinter is currently in a better position as he is leading in the points and rankings system but says he won’t be complacent as Fall is not too far behind in points.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s been doing really well this past few weeks, breaking the national record almost 3 or 4 times this season and it’s great to see another athlete to come up and compete at the level that we are at right now.” 

The Bau bullet is currently training at home as gyms and other training facilities are closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

