Mulekites retain title at LDS College Inter-house

Mulekites have retained their title in the Latter Day Saints College inter-house Competition today at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The house bagged 28 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Jeradites claimed the second spot with 23 gold, 22 silver and 27 bronze medals.

In third place was Niphgites with 17 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Settling in fourth place was Lehites with 17 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The school will now prepare for the Suva Zone 1 competition which will be held on March 17th.