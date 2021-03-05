Muaniweni out for exposure in Triple ‘N’ Zone

Naitasiri based Muaniweni College heads into the Triple ‘N’ Zone with a different goal.

While the other 18 schools are out for a winning run, the school is hopping on a learning journey.

School Principal Sanjelesh Nand says exposing their athletes to national-level competition is the first step for a greater athletics future for the school.

“In terms of Sila and others we are a minority but we are not losing hope as I have said we are trying to give our students exposure, since this is the first time Muaniweni has come out to participate in the athletics competition.”

Nand says competing with schools like Adi Cakobau, Lelean Memorial High and Sila Central will be quite a challenge for them.

The school is taking more than 30 athletes for the meet.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone meet will be held on Thursday and Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.