Athletics

More training time for athletes

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 6:06 am

Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro says the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will give athletes more time to prepare.

Banuve was supposed to compete in the Brisbane Track Classic and the Australian Champs but the competition have been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baun lad says the postponement of the Olympic Games will give athletes time to re-gather on what they need to focus on next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“It just give us enough breathing time to just calm training down a bit and focus on what we need to do next year.”

This is Banuve’s second attempt to the make it to the Olympics after he failed to qualify by merit for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Banuve and Mustafa are vying for the lone universality spot allocated for Athletics Fiji towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

