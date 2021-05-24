Home

More than 30 athletes for Pacific Mini Games

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 2, 2022 5:15 am

Athletics Fiji is looking to take 30 athletes to the Pacific Mini Games in June.

As it is, top athletes such as Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro and long-distance runner Yeshnil Karan have their spots secured.

Athletics Fiji Development Officer Antonio Raboiliku says it’ll all come down to how many athletes meet the qualifying standards

Article continues after advertisement

“We always dominate in both, we are hoping that come April when there is the final selection of the team, the par will be there that we should be able to reach the standard that we want.”

The final team will be selected next month.

