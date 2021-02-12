More records set in Triple N Zone today

Three more records have been set this afternoon in the Triple ‘N’ Zone meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

All three records were set by athletes of Adi Cakobau School in the Junior Girls 100m, Senior Girls 100m and the Sub-junior Girls Javelin.

Merewalesi Tagilala set a new record in the sub-junior javelin with a throw of 23.73m surpassing a record 23.63m set by fellow ACS athlete in 2018 Mereani Saulevu.

In the junior girl’s 100m event, Tirisiana Kiliraki of ACS set a record of 12.58s breaking a four-year record of 12.82s by Sereana Loga of ACS.

Naomi Navuga of ACS broke her own record of 12.72s set in heats earlier today with a time of 12.44 in the final this afternoon.