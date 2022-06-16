More records broken at Ba Zone

Seven records have so far been broken at the Coca Cola Ba Zone competition that is currently underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Three records were set in the field event with Khalsa Colleges’ Verevou Rakuro, a new record in the sub-junior javelin event with a throw of 31.73 metres, Xavier College’s Pita Kuricuva 6.42m jump in the senior boys long jump and his school mate Valami Rasiga 1.95m leap in the inter boys high jump.

In the track events, Caroline Qalivere set a new time of 5 minutes 44.81 seconds in the junior girls 1500m event.

Kamil Muslim College also made the record books in the sub-junior boys 100m with Joseph Temo clocking a time of 11.97 seconds.

In the 400m, Mosese Koroitunidau of Xavier set a new record of 57.82 second beating the old time set by Ilieasa Natanu of AD Patel College of 58.99 seconds on 2019.

Ba Methodist High Schools long distance runner Alafina Volavola set a new record in the 800m with a time of 2 minutes 26.56 seconds.

Meanwhile, Xavier College is leading both the men’s and women’s division at the moment.

They’re leading the boy’s tally with 20 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze.

In second place is AD Patel College with 5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze, while in third place is Ba Methodist High School with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze.

In the girls division, Xavier College has 10 gold, 12 silver, 8 bronze, second is Ba Sangam College with 8 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze, and third place is Ba Methodist High School with 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Ba Zone Medal Tally