More interest from primary students in Athletics Fiji competitions

There’s been a lot of interest from primary school students in Athletics Fiji weekly competitions.

This has been one of the standout improvement so far this year despite the challenges amid the pandemic.

Last weekend saw the last competition for this month and Athletics Fiji President Vuli Waqa says the turnout was the best for the year.

Athletes travelled from Nadi and Namosi to be part of the program.

Pacific sprint king Banuve Tabakaucoro says the competitions are a great platform to prepare for the 2021 Coca Cola Games.

“So far we haven’t seen much of the secondary school students, just mass participation only in the primary school level, right now we calling out to all the secondary school students to come out and participate you know it’s a good starting point for them for their offseason building up to the Coca Cola Games next year and zone meets as well”.

Three competitions are scheduled for next month with the first starting on December 5th.