Mokosoi House is currently in the lead at the Adi Cakobau School Interhouse at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

They have 7 gold, 4 silver and, 5 bronze medals.

Lagakali is in second place with 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Kakala follows close with 4 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Uci House is currently in fourth with 1 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals.