Blue Ribbon champion Waisale Inoke of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School broke the record in the senior boy’s long jump event.

Inoke jumped a distance of 6.91 meters beating the previous record of 6.31 meters.

In second place, winning silver is Kenneth McConnell of Assemblies of God with a distance of 5.95 meters.

In third place is Semoana Marayawa of Nasinu Secondary School who jumped a distance of 5.77 meters.