MGM can create history

Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School has a chance of creating history at the Fiji Finals by winning both the senior boys and girls 100 meters events.

Younis Bese and Aaron Powell last did it for Gospel High School in 2015.

MGM sprinters Waisale Inoke and former Adi Cakobau School junior champion Kesaia Boletakanakadavu both took out the Suva Zone 1 100 meters titles.

Inoke who hails from Rotuma with maternal links to Yavulo in Nadroga is a former Sigatoka Methodist College student says he’ll be representing MGM at the Coca Cola Games for the first time.

‘I was at another school and just came this year I was competing in previous years in long jump but this year I just competed in the 100 meters’.

The 18 year old was part of Team Fiji Athletics squad to the Oceania Championship two months in Australia where he won a bronze medal in the long jump with a distance of 7.06 meters.

This means Inoke is also one of the favorites to win the senior boys long jump event.

MGM Vice-Principal Rajeshwar Prasad says this is a special year for them.

”For MGM High, this is history, I think this is the first time we have about 23 athletes that will be participating in this year’s Coca Cola Games, we have 16 girls and 7 boys’.

Meanwhile, the coaching team has put together a plan for the athletes so they don’t miss out on school work.

The Coca Cola Games starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.