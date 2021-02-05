Home

MBHS Inter-house postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 11, 2021 2:34 pm

The Marist Brothers High School Inter-house has been postponed to next week due to the unfavorable weather condition.

School Principal Akuila Vute says they had to make the call for the safety of everyone involved.

He says the finals will be held at the school starting next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Natabua High School has finished day one of their inter-house competition and the finals will be held tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

