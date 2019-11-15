MBHS focus on zone meet

Marist Brothers High School Promising athlete Lasarusa Senibale says he will give it his all for this year’s Coca Cola Games.

“Training has been really tough lately. Coach always encourages us to do extra training, so every morning I always do my morning runs and then afternoons we train here and at the gym so we kinda do that like every day”.

Senibale says training has been really hard lately.

He won gold for his school in the intermediate boys division at the 2019 Coca Cola Games in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events and he is going for gold again this year in the senior division.

Head of PEMAC Department Penaia Qalituraga says the Inter-house competition is a good build-up for the Suva Zone 2 meet.

He believes the first hurdle they have to clear is the Zone in 8 weeks time.

“The boys are giving their very best, towards this inter-house as you can witness in today’s competition.”

Qalituraga says this is the platform where they can gauge who will fit best in the team.