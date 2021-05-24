Home

Athletics

Matea hoping for personal best throw

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 5:54 am

Our Paralympians Inosi Matea and Iosefo Rakesa will be in action today at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Team Fiji coach Freddy Fatiaki has been closely monitoring Rakesa and helping out Matea in any way he can.

Rakesa will be the first one to compete at 12:30pm in the men’s shot put F41 final.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia based Matea who will have his event at 10 tonight in the men’s javelin F64 final says he hopes to go a step further than his personal best of 49.55 meters.

‘Somewhere close to my PB at the moment but for me, for throwing it’s kind of depend on the day if you perform well, I hope I would do my best to go past my personal best’.

Rakesa last competed in an international event at the 2019 Dubai World Para Athletics Championship where he finished seventh and his personal best throw is 10.65 meters.

Both para-athletes had created history for Fiji as the first two athletes to qualify on merit for the World Para Games and the 2020 Paralympics.

According to Fiji Paralympics officials in Japan, Matea and Rakesa have been training hard at the ground and at the gym last few days with Coach Fatiaki.

 

