Mars reigns at Natabua High School Inter-house

Mars is the new winner of the Natabua High School 2021 Inter-house competition.

The house won with 3476 points.

In second place is last year’s champion Venus with 3303 points.

Jupiter settled for third place with 3181 points and Pluto in fourth place with 2952 points.

Best Female athlete was awarded to Mereoni Kuru while Mosese Bogi took out the best male athlete award.