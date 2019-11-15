Athletics
Marist, St Joseph lead Suva Zone 2 meet
March 4, 2020 12:50 pm
Marist Brothers High School is leading in the Boys division in Suva Zone 2 meet currently underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The boys from Kaunikuila has bagged 7 Gold, 7 Silver and 7 Bronze.
Suva Grammar School is in second with 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze while in the third position, Lomary Secondary School has 1 Gold and 2 Silver.
Meanwhile, in the Girls Division, Saint Josephs Secondary School leads with 8 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.
Second is Suva Grammar School with 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze and third is Lomary Secondary School with 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze.